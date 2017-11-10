Aly Raisman Accuses: I Was Abused By Doctor For US Gymnastic Team, Just Like McKayla Maroney

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman has revealed that she too was allegedly sexually assaulted by the same team doctor McKayla Maroney also accused. She’s ‘angry’ and wanted to share her story.

Six-time Olympic medalist and two-time team captain Aly Raisman, 23, has become the second member of the US gymnastics “Fierce Five” to accuse Dr. Larry Nassar of sexual assault. Aly sat down for a new interview with 60 Minutes to discuss the “culture” of sexual abuse and silence in professional sports, something that her close friend and teammate McKayla Maroney, 21, also alleged. Aly says that she was first treated by Dr. Nassar when she was 15 (she details the allegations in her upcoming memoir, Fierce). After the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in summer 2016, she spoke to FBI investigators about the predatory doctor. Aly is calling for widespread change at USA Gymnastics, the governing body of her sport.

Aly said people have asked her why she, McKayla, and other gymnasts did not come forward with their sexual assault claims sooner. “Why are we looking at why didn’t the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture?” she told 60 Minutes. “What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?” She’s right!

“I am angry,” Raisman said. “I’m really upset because it’s been — I care a lot you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just … I can’t … every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think … I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this.”

Dr. Nassar, who worked with the US women’s national gymnastics teams for over 20 years, is in jail after pleading guilty to child pornography charges. He pleaded not guilty, however, to sexual assault charges. Over 140 women — many former athletes — have filed civil lawsuits alleging that Dr. Nassar sexually assaulting them while saying he was treating them for athletic injuries. It’s unclear if Aly and McKayla are two of them women who filed lawsuits. Other Olympic gymnasts — Jeanette Antolin, Jessica Howard, Jamie Dantzscher and Kami MacKay — have come forward, as well. Dr. Nassar awaits a December 7 sentencing for the child pornography charges.

USA Gymnastics released a statement to 60 Minutes regarding Aly’s allegations, stating that they have made “major changes” since the Dr. Nassar scandal began. “USA Gymnastics is very sorry that any athlete has been harmed…we want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe.”

Aly’s full interview on 60 Minutes airs Sunday, Nov. 12 at 7:00pm ET/PT

