Steven Seagal: 5 Things About Actor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Portia de Rossi

Portia de Rossi joined the growing number of women outing the men who allegedly sexually harassed them, accusing Steven Seagal of sexual assault! As this scandal unfolds, learn about this action star.

1. Steven Seagal is an action star that rose to fame in the 1990s. For many, the accusation Portia De Rossi, 44, made on Nov. 8 was the first time they heard of Steven Segal, 65, in two decades — if not, for the first time ever. He was once a big action star (not on the level of Arnold Schwarzenegger, 70, at Arnie’s prime, but more on the level of Jean-Claude Van Damme, 57, and Chuck Norris, 77) He made his debut in 1988’s Above The Law, but he rose to his peak of fame in the early 1990s with movies like Under Siege, On Deadly Ground, Hard To Kill, and Under Siege 2: Dark Territory.

It’s unknown when or what movie Portia was auditioning for when she accused Steven of sexually harassing her. The Arrested Development star tweeted that while on her final audition for a Segal picture, she went into his office. He allegedly said that it was “important…to have chemistry off-screen,” and he reportedly unzipped his leather pants.

2. He’s been accused of sexual harassment before. Portia was not the first person to accuse Steven of inappropriate sexual conduct. Lisa Guerrero claims Steven asked her to meet at his home in 1996 for a private audition. He reportedly greeted her and another female while wearing only a silk robe. “When I read about Harvey Weinstein, the reports of him appearing in a robe triggered me,” Lisa told Newsweek. “That’s exactly what Steven Seagal did. I found out later that he was notorious for this.”

Jenny McCarthy, 45, claims Steven sexually harassed her while she auditioned for Under Siege 2 in 1998. “When I said, ‘Well, I’m ready to read,’ he said, ‘Stand up, you have to be kind of sexy in the movie and in that dress, I can’t tell,'” she told Movieline. “I stand up and he goes, ‘Take off your dress.’ I said, ‘What?’ and he said, ‘There’s nudity.’ I said, ‘No, there’s not, or I wouldn’t be here right now.'” Steven reportedly told Jenny to take off her dress and she, with tears in her eyes, called him an “a—hole” before leaving. A rep for Seagal denied Jenny’s allegations, telling The Daily Beast that they are “completely false” Similarly, Julianna Margulies, 51, claimed Steven also made an inappropriate pass at her when she was 23 years old.

My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.” — Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) November 8, 2017

3. He was a former reality television star. Steven continues to make movies – his IMDB page shows his appearing in seven different movies in 2016 – but he is no longer as big of a star as he once was. In 2009, Steven tried something different – starring in a reality television show, Steven Seagal: Lawman. The three-season show depictured Steven performing as an actual deputing sheriff (in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana for seasons 1-2 on A&E, and in Maricopa County, Arizona in season 3 on Reelz) The show ended its run on A&E after a woman sued Steven for allegedly trying to keep her as a “sex toy’ during filming, according to The Atlantic.

4. Steven’s a highly trained martial artist. Though Steven is considered a “washed up” actor by some, fans shouldn’t forget that he’s a highly trained martial artist. He reportedly has a 7th degree black belt in Aikido, and worked as an instructor prior to his life as a movie star.

5. He’s really into Vladimir Putin. In addition to being an outspoken environmentalist and a dedicated Buddhist, Steven is a huge fan of Russian president Vladimir Putin, 65, calling him “one of the greatest world leaders, if not the greatest world leader, alive today,” in 2014, per The Daily Beast. Steven also holds both American and Russian citizenship, because of course he does.

