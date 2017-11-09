Kane Brown: 5 Things To Know About Breakout Star Who Sang With Brad Paisley At CMAs

Brad Paisley performed with Kane Brown at the CMA Awards, and now, everyone’s buzzing about the rising star. Here’s everything you need to know about him!

1) What does he sing? Even if you don’t recognize Kane Brown’s name, chances are, you’ve heard some of his music on country radio. This year, his song “What Ifs,” featuring Lauren Alaina, who he went to high school with, skyrocketed to No. 1 on the country billboard charts, and it completely ruled the airwaves all summer long. His first hit single, “Used To Love You Sober,” dropped in 2015, and he also sings recognizable tracks like “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now” and “Heaven.” Kane dropped his debut album, Kane Brown, in Dec. 2016, and it reached No. 1 on the US Country charts. He was a tour opener for Florida Georgia Line in 2016, and will hit the road with Chris Young next year.

2) How did he gain notoriety? Kane actually gained his now-major following with the help of social media. He began posting song covers online in 2014, and fans started falling in love with him on Facebook. His most viral video was a cover of George Strait’s “Check Yes Or No,” which he posted in Sept. 2015. As his follower count quickly grew, he released a clip of one of his original songs, and with help from fundraising on Kickstarter, he was able to release his first EP in June 2015. Eventually, Kane’s music was recognized on Beats 1, and he signed a record deal with Sony Music Nashville in Jan. 2016.

3) He had a tough childhood. Kane was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee and raised by a single mother. The family moved around a lot, and were sometimes homeless. Kane has acknowledged that he is one of few country artists of mixed descent — his mother is white and his father is black and part Cherokee.

4) He tried reality singing competitions. Kane briefly went to high school with Lauren and he was inspired by her American Idol success. So, he tried out for the show, but did not succeed in his audition. He also auditioned for The X-Factor in 2013, but decided not to pursue the journey because producers wanted to put him in a boy band.

5) Sorry, ladies — he’s taken! Kane got engaged to his girlfriend, Katelyn Jae, in April 2017. He confirmed the news with a sweet announcement at one of his concerts in Philadelphia.

