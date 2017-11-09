Jon Pardi: 5 Things To Know About CMA Awards’ New Artist Of The Year

After Jon Pardi took home the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year on Nov. 8, everyone wants to know who the handsome country crooner is! Get to know him right here!

Jon Pardi, 32, whose real name is Jonathan Ryan Pardi, has been on the country scene for years. However, many fans didn’t jump on the Pardi bandwagon until he took home the CMA Award for Artist of the Year on Nov. 8! But, that’s OK, because we’re here to let you in on everything to know about him. Get to know Jon, with these five key facts!

1. Jon is a California native, who moved to Nashville after high school to pursue his country music dreams. — Jon began writing music at age 12 and by 14, he had formed his own band. Upon graduating high school in 2003, he moved to Nashville, where he was later signed to Capital Nashville records. He is known in part for being unapologetic for chasing his dream on his own terms, and time. He’s never been one to follow the pack, and he isn’t about to do that now.

2. Jon’s touring resume has country’s biggest names on it! — He’s been hitting the road for over six years now, touring with country’s top stars. In 2010, Jon was the opening act for Dierks Bentley, his label mate. Then, in 2014, he served as the opening acts for Alan Jackson‘s Keepin’ It Country Tour, as well as Dierks Bentley’s Riser Tour. Jon headlined an 18-show tour in 2015, with Brother’s Osbourne as the opening act. Just this Sept. and Oct., he was the opening act on Luke Bryan‘s Farm Tour. And, he just announced that he will be the opener on Miranda Lambert‘s 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies tour; on top of that, his own tour starts on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, with at Myth in St. Paul, Minnesota, and ends on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

3. Jon dropped his second studio album in 2016, titled, California Sunrise. — In August 2017, Jon had a whopping 500,000 combined sales and streams, according to Rolling Stone, which called the album, “certified gold.”

4. His 2017 CMA Awards performance, marked his first time being a part of the show. — After attending five or six prior CMA Awards, Jon was invited to perform on country’s biggest stage for the first time. He took the stage to perform his hit, “Dirt On My Boots”.

5. Sadly, Jon is not single… according to reports. — Although he is not married, Jon reportedly has a girlfriend, Summerfawn Duncan. The lucky lady is a hairstylist and stunning socialite, according to reports, which claim the pair are going strong!

