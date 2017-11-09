Allison Mack: 5 Things On The ‘Smallville’ Star Accused Of Being A Sex Cult Leader

Amidst the increasing number of alleged assault scandals, a NEW name has come up in the news. Reports claim Allison Mack could be the leader of a sex cult. Here’s what we know about her.

She’s appeared in some of your favorite TV shows and movies. Actress Allison Mack, 35, played Amanda in Wilfred, Julia in American Odyssey, and Lauren in Dirty Little Secret. Her best recognized role, however, was Chloe Sullivan in Smallville from 2001 – 2011. Oh, and how could we forget, she also appeared in Honey We Shrunk The Kids as a young teenager. She is (was?) a HUGE supporter of women’s rights. These sex cult allegations are extremely shocking to friends, family, and fans of Allison’s. Why? Because she always stood up for women and consistently empowered them in life. “The most powerful way we can live our lives is if we stick within the community,” she said at one point. “So when you come together as a community to achieve one specific goal, it’s really just a beautiful thing.” Could she really be the leader of a sex cult? Despite her quote about “coming together as a community,” Allison has now found herself in the middle of a shocking scandal. Reports claims she is second in command of the controversial self-help group NXIVM (pronounced NEX-i-um), according to the Daily Mail. What exactly is NXIM? It’s believed to be “a worldwide organization that would be a force for good and a female force against evil,” according to the publication. The organization is reportedly run by the sorority, called DOS, with Allison allegedly working right underneath him/her in the chain of command. Allison is not the only one caught up in an alleged sex scandal. Over the past few days, an astounding amount of women and men have come forward to accuse famous Hollywood powerhouses of assault. One of the biggest names belongs to Harvey Weinstein, who has actresses like Cara Delevingne and Angelina Jolie on his alleged victim list.

