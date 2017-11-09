‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Will End If Ellen Pompeo Leaves — It Won’t Ever Go On Without Her

So many characters have come and gone on ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ but if Ellen Pompeo decides she wants to leave Meredith Grey behind, then the show would be D-O-N-E. Shonda Rhimes explains all in a new interview!

“Ellen and I have a pact that I’m going to do the show as long as she’s going to do the show,” Shonda Rhimes, 47, told E! News. “So the show will exist as long as both of us want to do it. If she wants to stop, we’re stopping. So I don’t know if we’ll see 600, but I want to keep it feeling fresh. As long as there are fresh stories to tell and as long as we’re both excited about the stories being told, we’re in. So, we’ll see where that takes us.”

There is no Grey’s Anatomy without Ellen Pompeo, 47! The show, at its core, is about Meredith Grey. If she left the show, it’s not Grey’s Anatomy anymore! Ellen has never said how long she intends to play Meredith Grey, but she’s shown no signs of slowing down. However, she did admit to Good Housekeeping that the role can get weary sometimes. “Some seasons, I’ve been in a rut,” she said. “It’s harder to give great performances 12 years in.”

The show is currently in its 14th season and still one of the most beloved shows on TV. Grey’s Anatomy will celebrate its 300th episode on Nov. 9 and will pay homage to some of the original characters. Meredith, Alex, Richard, and Bailey are the only characters on the show right now who’ve been walking the halls of the hospital since the pilot. The 300th episode will feature look-alikes of Izzie, George, and Cristina, so get your tissues ready. Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

