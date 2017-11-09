Canada Vs. United States Live Stream: Watch The Women’s Soccer Friendly Online

The United States Women’s National Team closes its year out with a pair of friendlies with its neighbor to the north. USA takes on Canada at on Nov. 9 at 10:00 PM ET, so don’t miss it!

While they haven’t been perfect, the United States Women’s National Team has had a pretty good year. The Americans have gone 11-3-0 in 2017, and they look to end their calendar year on a high note. Manager Jill Ellis will lead The Stars and Stripes into the great white north, as they’ll play the first of two friendlies with Canada on the Canadian’s home turf. It’ll be a tad chilly at the BC Place in beautiful Vancouver, but the action will be hotter than July, so sports fans better tune in to ESPN’s coverage and watch every single second.

Jill announced the roster ahead of the friendlies, and Adrianna Franch, Emily Sonnett and Chioma Ubogagu were picked to play (with this being Chioma’s first call-up to the national league, according to SB Nation.) These players will replace Crystal Dunn, who is busy playing for Chelsea overseas, and Mallory Pugh, who suffered a hamstring injury while playing against South Korea in October. The Americans dominated those matches, going 3-1 over the first meeting with the Koreans before blowing them out of the water, 6-0.

Despite that great showing, the American women have taken some uncharacteristic losses this year. They lost 1-0 to Australia in the 2017 Tournament of Nations, and dropped back-to-back losses to both France and England in the SheBelieves Cup. Considering how the USWNT is known for being a juggernaut of soccer, these losses have cast doubt on the team’s strength, especially ahead of the 2019 FIFA World Cup. The best way for the Americans to erase this doubt? Finish the year with a pair of wins. The last thing the Americans want to do is end their year on a down note, after all.

