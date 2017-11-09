Walmart Follows Targets Lead & Offers Black Friday Deals Early — When To Shop

Retailers are catching on that we just CAN’T WAIT to shop deals on Black Friday, and now Walmart has announced their sales will start early — find out when and where below!

Gird your loins, kids! Black Friday is coming sooner than you think! On the heels of Target announcing a “Black Friday” sale almost three weeks early, Walmart has now revealed their Black Friday sales will start on THURSDAY, November 23, and run ALL DAY online. Stores will open at 6pm ET on Thanksgiving, so you can get the deals as you’re digesting your turkey! I’m not one for leaving my house on Thanksgiving (aka changing out of sweatpants) so I will be partaking in the online sales!

If you venture to Walmart stores, there will be a color-coded guide, so you can quickly and easily find things you want to buy, and hopefully get back to your family before the pie is gone. Some of the items you can pick up on super sale? Roku devices, smart TVs, iPhones, HP laptops, Xbox, Google Home items, and more. You can scoop up DVDs for $1.96! If you still have a DVD player, that’s an insane value! Get a jump on your New Year’s Resolutions with a Fitbit Alta (under $100!) and Skullcandy headphones. OBVIOUSLY, there are a ton of toys and things for kids, plus clothes, home decor, and so much more. The Walmart Black Friday circular is 36 pages of deals, so get ready shop!

Kohl’s is offering Black Friday deals starting Monday, November 20, so GOODBYE ALL MY MONEY.

