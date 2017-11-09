Meek Mill In Prison: The Reasons He Shouldn’t Be Locked Up According To Van Jones

After Meek Mill was sentenced 2-4 years in prison for a probation violation, Van Jones is joining the celeb supporters in the rapper’s corner. Van argued Meek’s case on Wendy, saying, ‘He’s not a villain, he’s a hero!’

Meek Mill, 30, fans may be petitioning to have Van Jones, 49, take his case after today. Van appeared on Wendy Williams, 53, Nov. 9, where he dissected Meek Mill’s “outrageous” prison sentence. As you may know, a Philadelphia judge handed Meek a two-four-year prison sentence for a probation violation from a 2008 gun and drug conviction, which he served eight months. “It is absolutely outrageous. It is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen,” Van, who is a practicing lawyer and CNN political commentator, said.

“I’ve never heard of a case where a brother stands before a judge; the prosecutor says, do not put this brother in jail; the probation office says do not put this brother in jail; And, for some reason, the judge says I’m going to put him in jail any way,” Van argued. “The judge is supposed to be neutral, listen to the defense, listen to the prosecution and come down in a neutral way. The judge is the only person in the building that wants the brother locked up; That’s wrong; That’s not supposed to be that way.”

Wendy added that in the “judge’s defense, Meek violated his probation” and that the judge was on his side prior to his violation. However, Van had his own argument against her statements. “You do something at 19-years-old, silly, nobody lost their lives, you’ve been on probation for 12 years,” Van summed up Meek’s legal woes to make this point; You and I [referring to him and Wendy] couldn’t be on probation for 12 years without doing something that someone’s going to criticizes.”

Van quickly summed up Meek’s side of the story, when he explained: “But, look at what he actually did; He popped a wheelie trying to entertain kids; he got his wisdom teeth pulled out and got hooked on Percocet; went to rehab; told them where he was going, but they got confused about that. Then, he broke up a fight in an airport, that police said he was doing the right thing when I looked at the video. So, popping a wheelie to entertain kids and getting off drugs, that doesn’t make you a villain, that makes you a hero and you should not be in jail for that.”

As for his take on the “judge’s behavior?” Wendy asked. — “I do not understand why the judge is doing this. I would have to say at this point, when you are the only person in the building [that wants to put him away] … the prosecutor always says, put the brother in jail, the probation officer is usually if-y; but, when they both are on your side that means you can be on the streets. Why is the judge going way left from everybody else to put him away? I think she probably has some kind of… you know what judge, recuse yourself and let another judge look at it. If another judge looks at the same situation and agrees with you, at this point it does not look right.” Van joins Meek’s other celeb supporters, including, JAY-Z, 47, Kevin Hart, 38, T.I., 37, and more.

Meek’s probation violations stem from a 2008 drug and gun conviction, as mentioned above. The rapper has dealt with the Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley since his original crime. He was arrested twice in 2017 — Once at a St. Louis airport for a “fight.” However, the charges were later dropped in exchange for community service. Then, once again, where he was charged with reckless driving after an online video of him on a dirt bike in Manhattan surfaced. Despite, his arrests, the city prosecutor did not suggest jail time, and pointed out that Meek has been free of drugs since Jan. and has displayed positive actions since his 08′ crime, as reported by AP.

Meek’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, plans to appeal Brinkley’s decision. Tacopina discussed Meek’s situaiton and the judge’s alleged personal ties against the rapper. “She’s enamored with him,” Tacopina told Billboard in an interview. “She showed up at his community service for the homeless people. She showed up and sat at the table. She’s a judge. You could pull any judge in America and ask them how many times they’ve showed up at a community service for a probation and the answer is zero.”

