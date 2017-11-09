MI Teens Accused Of Killing Driver Made ‘Running Game’ Of Throwing Objects Off Overpass

The 5 boys who hurled a large rock off an overpass, which resulted in the death of a dad, apparently had a ‘long’ history of launching things from that spot! They reportedly even threw a recliner days before!

Michigan teens Kyle Anger, 17; Alexander Miller, 15; Trevor Gray, 15; Mikaydyn Payne, 16; and Mark Sekelsky, 16, have all been charged as adults with second degree murder after allegedly throwing a six-pound rock off an overpass, according to Michigan Live. The rock ended up hitting a passing car, smashing through the windshield, and killing the driver, Ken White, 32, on Oct. 18. Even worse, this wasn’t the first time the boys had played this “game” of throwing objects off the overpass. In fact, days before Ken’s death, they reportedly hurled a recliner over the edge! Click here to see the saddest celeb deaths of 2017.

For allegedly throwing the rock that killed Ken over the Busch Road overpass onto I-75 near the 140-mile marker, the kids could face up to life in prison. “We have tracked that, going through Saginaw County 911, that this has been a long-running game with these kids,” Genesee County Undersheriff Chris Swanson told the Genesee County Board of County Commissioners during a meeting on Nov. 6. Chris went on to say that just two days before Ken was killed, local police had received reports of a red recliner chair being thrown off the Busch Road overpass onto the I-75. There was a witness who told Michigan State Police that they’d seen someone pull up in a blue pickup truck before dumping the furniture over the bridge.

Luckily, no one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged. Police ended up recovering the recliner from the side of the road. On top of that, authorities say at least 20 rocks were also found on the interstate, 80 miles north of Detroit, which appear to have been thrown. In addition to their second-degree murder charge, all five boys also face conspiracy to commit second-degree murder AND malicious destruction of property charges, WNEM reports. The teens entered not-guilty pleas to all charges last month and are being held without bond.

The large rock struck Ken in the head, which immediately knocked him unconscious. He was then rushed to the Hurley Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Ken left behind a fiancee, Amy Cagle, as well as four children. Amy described Ken’s tragic, sudden death as “senseless.”

