Taylor Swift Vows Never To Forgive Kim & Kanye In Scathing New ‘Reputation’ Track

Well, this is what we’ve been waiting for! Taylor Swift went IN on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on her new song ‘This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.’ It’s safe to say this one-time friendship is over for GOOD!

Taylor Swift, 27, took digs at Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, on “Look What You Made Me Do,” but while that track was directed at all her enemies in general, the song, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” is strictly a diss at the famous couple she publicly feuded with in 2016. The song starts with Tay reliving what she thought was one of the best years of her life, during which, she says, she felt “so Gatsby.” Until Kimye came and “rained on her parade,” of course. It’s the second verse, though, where she REALLY throws shade.

“It was so nice being friends again, there I was giving you a second chance,” she sings. “But you stabbed me in the back while shaking my hand, and therein lies the issue, friends don’t try to trick you, get you on the phone and mind twist you.” This, of course, is a reference to when Taylor and Kanye made up after their 2009 VMAs debacle, and she proudly presented him with the Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs. It all went downhill in Feb. 2016, though, when Kanye released the song “Famous,” with a lyric about the 27-year-old. He and Kim claimed that Taylor approved the line during a phone call, which Taylor denied, so Kim leaked the recordings of the call in summer 2016. Taylor released her final statement on the matter, explaining that Kanye never flat-out told her he was going to call her “that b****” on “Famous,” but now, we’re getting a true sense of how angry the whole thing REALLY made her.

There’s more, though — Taylor also referenced Kanye’s feud with JAY-Z, singing, “I’m not the only friend you’ve lost lately, if only ou weren’t so shady.” WHOA! Then, she closes out the bridge by completing a toast :”Here’s to you, ’cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do.” However, she follows that up by bursting out laughing and letting us know, “I can’t even say it with a straight face!”

It’s safe to say that there is NO chance of this friendship being rekindled this time around, and we are sitting on the edges of our seats waiting to see if Kim and Kanye have something to say about this!

