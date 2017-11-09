Taylor Swift ‘Reputation’ Live Blog: Follow Along As We Listen & Break Down Who Each Song Is About

We’re taking our very first listen to Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation,’ and breaking down who each and every song is about in real-time. Follow along here and keep refreshing as we make our way through the track list!

1) “…Ready For It?” The lead-off song on Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation has been out for several weeks now, and it’s no secret that it’s about her relationship with Joe Alwyn! Fans who attended Taylor’s Secret Sessions took to Tumblr to explain that the singer made it clear to them that all love songs on this album are about Joe, and this track is all about the beginning of a new romance. Plus, the music video had various references to Joe, like the fact that Taylor purposely had their birth years (89 and 91) spray painted next to each other in one background scene.

2) “End Game” Track No. 2 features Taylor’s pal, Ed Sheeran, as well as the rapper, Future.

3) “I Did Something Bad”

4) “Don’t Blame Me”

5) “Delicate”

6) “Look What You Made Me Do” This was the first single Taylor released off “Reputation” and is a clear shoutout to anyone who’s publicly wronged her in the past. Between the song and music video, there’s digs at Kim, Kanye, Katy, Calvin, Tom and the media, among others.

7) “So It Goes…”

8) “Gorgeous” This one is another anthem about Joe, in which Taylor gushes about how, well, “gorgeous” she found him the first time she saw him. She was so infatuated, in fact, that it made her “hate” him for tempting her so much. By the end of the bridge, though, she asks him to come home with her so she doesn’t have to be “alone with [her] cats,” and the rest is history, of course!

9) “Getaway Car”

10) “King Of My Heart”

11) “Dancing With Our Hands Tied”

12) “Dress”

13) “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

14) “Call It What You Want” On this previously-released track, Taylor raves about how Joe basically brought her back to life after all the public scrutiny she went through in 2016. She references the “drama queens” and “liars” who tried to bring her down, but also gushes that Joe “built a fire just to keep me warm” and lit up her “darkest nights.” This song really gives us insight into the relationship that Taylor’s been keeping so private for more than a year.

15) “New Year’s Day”

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite song on Reputation!?