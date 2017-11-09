Just hours before her album ‘Reputation’ drops, Taylor Swift has given fans a new video and song! Watch the #TGIT premiere of ‘New Year’s Day’ now. Brace yourselves, it’s clearly all about Joe Alwyn!

Taylor Swift, 27, just won Shondaland, and she didn’t even have a cameo on Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, or How to Get Away with Murder. Taylor premiered a special video of herself performing the song “New Year’s Day” off Reputation in front of some lucky fans at her Rhode Island mansion. The song is another romantic track and practically screams that it’s about her British beau, Joe Alwyn, 26. Taylor sings about how she’ll always be there for her new love, no matter what. Here’s a snippet of the lyrics: “You squeeze my hands 3 times in the back of the taxi / I can tell that it’s going to be long road / I’ll be there if you’re the toast of the town babe / Or if you strike out and you’re crawling home.”

She vows to stay with him, because she wants to be with him forever. “But I stay when it’s hard or it’s wrong or we’re making mistakes,” Taylor sings. “I want your midnights / But I’ll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year’s Day.” Taylor also croons, “You and me, forevermore.” Is anyone else crying? “New Year’s Day” is so romantic!

The special premiere was teased on Good Morning America on Nov. 2. Reputation will be out everywhere at midnight on Nov. 10, and we can’t wait! We’ve already heard “Ready For It,” “Gorgeous,” “Call It What You Want” and “Look What You Made Me Do,” of course, but nothing compares to the whole shebang. Taylor is back, y’all!

