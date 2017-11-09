Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’: When & How To Stream The New Album

If you want to listen to Taylor Swift’s new album on release night, you’re going to have to do it the old school way — by BUYING it! Have no fear, though: ‘Reputation’ WILL be available to stream eventually. Here’s the scoop.

Taylor Swift, 27, has had a tumultuous relationship with streaming services, and even though she’s reached agreements with sites like Apple Music and Spotify, she won’t immediately be making her album available on them, according to Bloomberg. The tech site has confirmed, via “people close to the matter,” that Taylor’s new album, Reputation, won’t be available to stream until a week after its Nov. 10 release. That means you’ll have to resort to the old fashioned way to hear Taylor’s album: Either go buy it in a store, or purchase it on your iTunes account. Say what you want, but album sales do still matter. Plus, Taylor is making sure her truest fans, who are willing to spend money on the record, will get it first.

She isn’t the first artist to do it, either — Beyonce, Adele and Garth Brooks are among some of the stars who’ve held out, and it’s no secret what they all have in common: They’re all massive superstars. Chances are, Taylor won’t lose a noticeable chunk of listeners just because of her decision to not stream Reputation until next week, and all in all, it’s pretty much a genius decision. Taylor, herself, has not confirmed her album streaming decision either way, and HollywoodLife.com has reached out to her rep for comment.

Although Taylor now has a deal with Apple Music and stars in ads for the service, Bloomberg reports that the album wont even be available there on release day. In case you forgot, Taylor got in a public dispute with Apple back in 2015 over its decision not to pay artists and songwriters when their songs were streamed during a user’s three-month trial period. Apple quickly agreed to change the policy, and Tay eventually agreed to have her music put on the service. Her music was still held from Spotify, though, and didn’t return there until June 2017. However, the service did not change its own “free music” policy, and Taylor did not explain why she decided to change her mind.

Moral of the story: Buy Taylor’s album if you want to listen to it right away, because it certainly doesn’t look like the streaming services are going to get it just yet!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised that Taylor isn’t streaming her album? Will you buy a copy?