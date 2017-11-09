Taylor Swift: Why She’s Extra Nervous About The Release Of ‘Reputation’

Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ will be released to the world in a matter of HOURS, and it’s sure to change all of our lives. But how does Tay feel about this major comeback? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop here!

Taylor Swift, 27, is gearing up to pretty much destroy all of us with the Nov. 10 release of her sixth studio album, Reputation. While we’re all counting down the seconds until the album drops at midnight tonight, Taylor herself must be feeling some sort of anticipation too. So how exactly does the pop superstar feel about this monumental moment in her career? HollywoodLife.com found out the EXCLUSIVE details about what’s going through TSwift’s mind right now.

“Taylor is very proud of her new album and is ready for the world to get their hands on it but she is also eagerly nervous about the release as well,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She expects the best but having it actually come out is actually a scary process because it’s letting a piece of her out into the world that she can no longer nurture and control. So there are definitely nerves she is getting over because at the end of the day she just wants everyone to enjoy it.” Aw! No need to be nervous T — we’re sure we’ll love all the new tracks! See pictures of Taylor’s Reputation style here!

While we (and Taylor!) eagerly await the new album’s drop, don’t have her Spotify page open and ready for the release. The singer isn’t releasing Reputation on streaming services until a week after it’s premiere date. Can’t wait seven days? (Who could!?) You can purchase the album electronically via iTunes or head out and get a physical copy from stores selling it like Target. Hey, Target has the exclusive editions that come with Taylor’s Reputation magazines, so it might be worth the trip and $19.99 price tag!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Taylor’s Reputation release?! Will you be buying it or waiting for it to be released on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music? Let us know below!