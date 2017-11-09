Taylor Swift Shocked After CMA Award Win With Little Big Town: Watch Her Reaction

Well this is adorable. Taylor Swift was casually watching the CMA Awards when she was announced as a winner, and the exciting moment was all caught on video for us to see!

Taylor Swift, 27, definitely didn’t expect to hear her name called during the 2017 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 8. One of her friends sneakily captured video of Taylor watching the awards show, including the moment it was revealed that she won! In the video we see the back of Taylor watching the show as her real-life BFF, Karlie Kloss, presents the Song of the Year award, which Taylor was nominated for for writing Little Big Town’s “Better Man”. The second they call Taylor’s name her head whips around and she looks confused! While Taylor comes to terms with the exciting win, her friends start cheering and laughing in the background. So sweet!

“In NYC for ‘SNL’ rehearsals. I LOVE YOU @littlebigtown and CMAs,” Taylor tweeted, sharing the cute video with her 85.6 million followers. Taylor must have been truly thrilled about the win, especially since it brings her back to her country music roots. It’s no secret that Taylor moved into the pop music genre for her last album, 1989, but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten where she came from. Over the years Taylor has been nominated for a Country Music Association Award 26 times. Thanks to her 2017 win, she now has 12 CMA Awards to call her own! Make sure you watch the adorable video of Taylor’s win above. Congrats, Taylor!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Were YOU surprised that Taylor won a CMA Award? Do YOU think she’ll ever go back to country music? Comment below, let us know!