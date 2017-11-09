Vince Herbert talks to his pal Benzino about working with wife Tamar Braxton in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Tamar & Vince’ season 5 premiere. While he loves working with her, Vince reveals it’s ‘hard work.’

After talking a golf trip, Vince Herbert, 44, and his friend Benzino, 52, sit down to talk about life. Vince reveals he has to go to New York for a meeting with Tamar, 40, and the record label. He gushes to Benzino that Tamar has made a “great album.” Benzino says it’s got to be tough for Vince to be the husband and the manager. “It is, and it’s like you make decisions to try to make that better, even though they may not be what you want them to be,” he says in our EXCLUSIVE clip of Tamar & Vince. “At the end of the day, God’s in control. Working with Tamar has been great. We’ve been together 14 years, and it’s a lot of hard work because it never cuts off. You’re home, it’s on. You’re not in the home, it’s on. And it’s somebody that you never get away from.”

Vince also talks about his dramatic weight loss. He’s lost over 100 pounds in his journey to get healthy. “Losing weight has helped me think more clearly about life because I’m not thinking about my weight,” he tells Benzino. “I’m not depressed. I am just so focused on being positive and having a positive life and being happy.

Season 5 of Tamar & Vince will feature the couple hitting the breaking point in their marriage. While trying to get his life and health back on track, Vince goes against Tamar’s wishes and has skin removal surgery. Tamar also starts to make decisions that will change her relationship with Vince forever. Tamar filed for divorce from Vince after 9 years of marriage in Oct. 2017. In addition, this season of Tamar & Vince will bring Tamar face-to-face with her dad and former BFF, Tiny, 42.

Tamar & Vince season 5 premieres Thursday, Nov. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on WEtv.

HollywoodLifers, do you Tamar and Vince are done for good? Let us know!