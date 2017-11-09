Will Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift Ever Work On A Song Together? We Finally Have The Answer

Are we finally going to hear the Selena Gomez/Taylor Swift song of our wildest dreams? Selena reveals all in a new interview! Find out whether or not an epic Taylena team-up is coming soon!

Listen up, Selenators! We’ve got some juicy details about Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift‘s new music. We all know that Selena, 25, and Taylor, 27, are dropping some seriously awesome new music (t-minus literal hours until Reputation debuts), but together? That would be insane! Selena revealed all in a new interview with Brazilian site Hugo Gloss, and you can watch the whole thing above. Keep in mind that the interview’s in Portuguese, but Selena’s answers are in English.

The answer is…drumroll please…maybe. Sorry! “I love Taylor. She’s been my sister for years,” Selena told Hugo Gloss. “As far as us working together, I think that’s something we’ve talked about. But, our friendship has always been the most important. Not to say that we never will! I love her, I love her music. We’ll see, maybe. What I’m saying is not right now.”

So, she’s saying that there’s still a chance! It’s understandable that it may not happen for awhile; Taylor’s already finished her album (which drops November 10), and Selena’s been releasing new songs one at a time, with an album likely to come soon. Her new single, “Wolves”, is a collaboration with DJ Marshmallow, and it’s so good! But, oh my god, a Taylor/Selena team-up would be fire.

Fans were convinced that the collaboration had already happened, and that Selena would be featured on Reputation. The rumor circulated when Scott Borchetta, the CEO of Taylor’s record label Big Machine, tweeted about Taylor’s Reputation commercial for Target — and tagged Selena. His reason for including her in the tweet was never explained! But, now we know that it’s just not true…unless Selena’s just throwing us off.

Selena also revealed in the interview that there are two artists she’s jamming to right now: Camila Cabello and Cardi B. Okay, now we’re imagining the possibilities of Selena working with those ladies. Could we please have just an album of Selena collaborations, like, now please? Fingers crossed!

