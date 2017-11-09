Selena Gomez Always ‘Held Out Hope’ That She & Justin Bieber Would Get Back Together

Red Alert! We have Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber updates! Apparently Selena’s never lost hope that her and Justin would end up together. Basically Jelena is end game, and even Sel knows it. Get more details here.

Selena Gomez, 25, may have dated The Weeknd, 27, for ten months, but she apparently never lost hope that she and Justin Bieber, 23, would eventually end up together in the end. Well, it certainly looks like she got her wish! They’ve been inseparable for a few weeks now, and everyone’s trying to figure out exactly what these two are thinking about their rekindled romance. It now seems Selena’s been rooting for a reunion all along. “Justin was Selena’s first love. He will always have a special place in her heart,” an insider told People. “She’s always held out hope that one day the circumstances and timing would be right.” The “Wolves” singer also “always saw the best in him,” even during his legal troubles, according to the source.

Justin is also apparently doing everything he can to make the relationship work this time around. “They’re having a great time together. Neither are seeing anyone else and they seem happy to leave it at this for now,” a source close to the “Friends” singer told People. “Spending time together makes them both very happy. For Justin, no one ever came close to comparing to Selena. He always thought she was the most special and now seems mature enough to realize Selena deserves best.” Aww! See Jelena’s cutest moments here!

We’re glad to hear Justin’s taking his latest chance with Sel more seriously than when they were younger. Especially since it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the on-off couple. “There have been times in the past where Selena was excited and thought things would work out again, but then was disappointed [by how things turned out],” the insider said. Here’s hoping this will finally be the right timing for the both of them!

