Scott Disick Now Swears He’s ‘In Love’ With Sofia Richie: Revenge on Kourtney Kardashian?

Has the romance between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie gotten serious – like, L-bomb serious? ‘The Lord’ is reportedly in ‘love’ with his teenage bae and the feeling’s mutual, as Sofia’s ‘so into’ him as well!

Even though Scott Disick, 34, has been seeing Sofia Richie, 19, for just a few months, it seems he’s fallen head over heels for Lionel Richie’s daughter. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star may be ready to take this relationship to the next level, as a source tells Us Weekly that The Lord “is telling friends that he’s in love with her.” Whoa. That’s huge! What is Kourtney Kardashian, 38, going to think about this?

For those who thought that Scott and Sofia’s romance would fizzle out after a few weeks, think again. These two are “still going strong,” the insider added, saying that Scott’s feelings for Sofia are not just one-way. Sofia is also “so into Scott. She has been for a while.” So, if Scott is reportedly dropping L-bombs left and right with his friends, is Sofia also having these romantic feelings for her older bae? She certainly seemed enamored with Scott when the two went below the border for a Mexican vacation. The teenager went topless while sunbathing in just a tiny thong. No wonder Scott supposedly is in “love.”

You know the saying: “First comes love, then comes marriage…” Scott and Sofia sparked engagement rumors when Life & Style reported that Scott proposed during a “candlelit dinner.” Scott’s ex (and the mother of his three children) Kourt took the rumors with “a grain of salt,” but was slightly concerned that Scott would just randomly elope with Sofia “just for the pure shock value and attention.” Well, a 34-year-old man taking a woman to young to drink as his wife would get people talking, but probably not in a good way.

With the winter holidays around the corner, it’ll be interesting to see what’ll happen between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney. Will Scott push to have his girlfriend join his kids – Mason Disick, 7, Penelope Disick, 5, and Reign Disick, 2 – for Thanksgiving or Christmas? Things didn’t go so great when Scott tried to include Sofia in his family’s Halloween celebration, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that caused him and Kourt to get into a huge fight! With Scott reportedly in “love” with Sofia, he may fight harder to include her in future holidays – which is just going to make things really awkward for Kourtney.

Do you think it’s too soon for Scott to be in “love,” HollywoodLifers? Do you think he and Sofia are going to last or is this just another fling?