Roy Moore: 5 Things About Alabama Senate Candidate Accused Of Molesting Girl, 14

This is so unbelievable. Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore, 70, is currently being accused of molesting a 14-year-old female (Leigh Corfman) when he was in his early 30s, according to an interview she gave to the Washington Post. His campaign called the report "the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation," but Senior Republicans asked Roy to step aside if the allegations are proven to be true. "The allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are deeply troubling," said Colorado Sen. Chairman Cory Gardner. "If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election." His campaign, however, further slammed the report, saying, "Judge Roy Moore has endured the most outlandish attacks on any candidate in the modern political arena, but this story in today's Washington Post alleging sexual impropriety takes the cake," reads the statement, noting that Moore has been married to the same woman for 33 years and has four children and five grandchildren. After over 40 years of public service, if any of these allegations were true, they would have been made public long before now." Want to know exactly what Roy Moore is being accused of? Check out 5 facts you need to know, below!

1. That incidents that have been reported allegedly took place when Roy was serving as an assistant district attorney in his early 30s, according to the Washington Post.

2. When he was just 32, Roy allegedly approached Leigh (who was sitting with her mother) in 1979 outside a courtroom in Etowah county, Alabama. He offered to watch her while her mother went inside for a child custody hearing. “He said, ‘Oh, you don’t want her to go in there and hear all that. I’ll stay out here with her,’” Leigh’s mother, Nancy Wells, 71, told the Post. “I thought, how nice for him to want to take care of my little girl.” After trading phone numbers, eventual phone calls, and meetings, he reportedly drove Leigh to his home days one day and kissed her.

3. During a second visit, he allegedly took off her shirt and pants and removed all of his clothes except for his underwear before touching her over her bra and underpants, Leigh told the Post. “I wanted it over with – I wanted out,” she said of the incident. “Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.”

4. Three other women also talked to the Post recently, saying Roy “approached them” when they were between the ages of 16 and 18, and he was in his early 30s. However, none of those women said he forced them into any sort of sex acts.

5. Roy was chosen to represent the GOP in the Dec. 12 special election after surviving primary election, which divided the GOP. President Donald Trump backed his competitor, Sen. Luther Strange, in the primary election.

