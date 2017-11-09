Kimberly McCullough Returning To ‘GH’ — Will Robin & Jason Cross Paths?

Robin Scorpio is coming back to Port Charles! Kimberly McCullough is returning to ‘General Hospital’ just as Steve Burton made his way back as well. Will Robin and Jason share scenes together?!

Kimberly McCullough, 39, will reprise her role as Robin on General Hospital, Soap Opera Digest reveals. When Robin returns, she’ll share her first scenes in five years with Steve Burton, 47, a.k.a. Patient Six and potentially the real Jason Morgan. “I watch the show, so I was very excited,” Kimberly told the outlet. “And also curious to see how the writers were going to explain all of this!”

Robin and Jason have a very long history together. They first crossed paths in the early 1990s and fell in love. They helped each other cope with their struggles, including the death of Robin’s first love Stone and Jason’s memory loss after a near-fatal car accident. They broke up when Robin told Jason’s brother A.J. that he was the father of Carly’s child, but they eventually patched up their relationship and remain close friends.

This year has been the year of epic returns on General Hospital. Steve returned to the show after a 5-year absence in Sept. 2017 as Patient Six. Since he came back into the fray, the mystery about the real Jason has deepened. Is Steve or Billy Miller, 38, playing the real Jason? That’s the question every GH fan is trying to get answered.

Tamara Braun, 46, who played Carly Corinthos from 2001 to 2004, will also be returning to General Hospital this year. Laura Wright, 47, is currently playing the role of Carly now, and EW reported that Tamara will be playing an entirely new character. The role will be tied to the upcoming ‘Tale of Two Jasons’ saga,” according to Daytime Confidential.

