Paris Jackson Begs Taylor Lautner To Put His ‘Paws On Her’ & All He Can Do Is Blush

Paris Jackson, 19, accepted a prank call challenge to Taylor Lautner, 25, on the Hamish & Andy radio show and hilariously turned into a fan with a fake Australian accent who bravely admitted she has dreams about him. In the funny video, Paris asks Taylor if he can speak to her Australian friend who really wants to talk to him. After he kindly agrees, she speaks to him in an accent and asks him if he really turns into a wolf like he did in the Twilight films. After he laughs and tells her no, she continues on by saying she just wants his paws all over her. The actor embarrassingly tells her she’s making him blush before the hosts spill the beans on the prank! Luckily, Taylor took it well and jokingly called out Paris for the moment calling it “one of the weirdest phone calls” he’d ever gotten.

Paris has been spending time and seemingly having a good time while in Australia. She was recently seen cozying up to Australian model hunk Tyler Green, speculating dating rumors. The blonde beauty is often seen out and about having a good time with friends so this time was no exception. Whether she’s on a private date with a love interest or strutting her stuff on the red carpet, she always appears comfortable in her own skin. See some of Paris’ most beautiful pics here!

The daughter of Michael Jackson made headlines when she blasted outspoken talk show host Wendy Williams on Twitter after she spoke negatively about the Jackson family. No matter what she’s speaking out for, one thing we know for sure is that Paris is proud of who she is and not afraid to call out the haters!

