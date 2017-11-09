‘Outlander’ Hunk Alert: Sam Heughan Is Hotter Than Ever As Jamie With Claire In New Preview Pics

So hot! Sam Heughan is striking some sexy poses as Jamie Fraser in these new pics and we’re loving it! Take a closer look!

Although Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) are in for plenty more danger as they head to Jamaica in the upcoming installment of Outlander, the TV couple look at ease as they struck some titillating poses for Entertainment Weekly‘s latest issue! Particularly Sam, whose own cover features the leading man reclining in an elaborately detailed shirt that teases the slightest peek at his chest. As ever, his cool blue eyes cut right through you! There’s no argument that this guy is a star! Head here for loads more stills from Outlander!

“This is not a Caribbean vacation for Jamie and Claire,” EP Matthew B. Roberts told the mag of the upcoming episodes. “There are no umbrella drinks going on. It is rough going for both of them.” You could have fooled us with these seductive new images! The attractive pair look completely comfortable in these sexy poses!

As we previously reported, fans learned in Episode 8 that Jamie had married Loaghaire (Nell Hudson) years ago…and never told Claire for fear of losing her! Watching her discover that he is already married was pretty rough. However, before we got much of a chance to make sense of his lies, young Ian is captured by pirates while swimming to an island to claim some treasure. Claire and Jamie can only watch his kidnapping from afar. EW reports that Claire and will be attending a decadent ball in Jamaica in order to learn more about where Ian is being held captive. Cannot. Wait.

