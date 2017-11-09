Noah & Trace Cyrus Teamed Up To DJ A Secret Emo Nite Event In LA & Miley Would Be Proud

Noah and Trace Cyrus KILLED a DJ set during a secret Emo Nite event in LA on Nov. 7 and we’re still shook. We have a feeling big sis Miley would definitely be proud!

Pop sensation Noah Cyrus, 17, and brother (also former Metro Station bandmate) Trace Cyrus, 28, put on quite a show on Nov. 7, during a secret Emo Nite event in Los Angeles. The two played an awesome DJ set, including all your favorite emo jams of the 2000s, and lets just say it had us feeling super nostalgic. We have a feeling sis Miley Cyrus, 24, would definitely be proud of her sibs! Trace even brought it back to his Metro Station days and played 2007 hit “Shake It”, which had the whole crowd dancing and belting out the lyrics! Little sis Noah kept the crowd going by playing some other emo hits like Coheed and Cambria‘s “A Favor House Atlantic” and The Starting Line‘s “Best of Me”. Click here to see more pics of Noah Cyrus here!

But, what is “Emo Nite”? Emo Nite is an event usually held on the first Tuesday of each month in Los Angeles, CA. It’s basically a round up of a bunch of former scene/emo kids who scream emo music at the top of their lungs. A giant emo dance party, if you will. Attendees are even invited up on stage to dance beside the DJs. Speaking of DJs, some past surprise DJ guests have included Demi Lovato and Drew from The Chainsmokers!

Some of you may be wondering why you didn’t hear anything about this event. But don’t fret! The event was for people who purchased “Earlyboy” tickets to the upcoming 3-year anniversary celebration, Emo Nite Day on Dec 3. Emo Nite used this secret gathering to give some of their biggest supporters a sneak peak of the performers/guests at Emo Nite Day. The huge celebration will be held at the Shrine Expo Hall & Grounds in Los Angeles, CA. Some live performers include The Used, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Zummo from Sum 41. Tickets are still available for this event, so be sure to get yours today!

