Bella Thorne Confirms That Rapper Mod Sun Is Her New Boyfriend — What About Tana Mongeau?

Since Bella Thorne has admitted she’s bisexual, she’s got TONS of dating options and seems to be swinging back and forth between genders. After openly romancing YouTuber Tana Mongeau,19, now she’s claiming that rapper Mod Sun, 30, is her new boyfriend. The 20-year-old tweeted out “My boyfriend drops an album tonight at NINE!!! I’m so f–king hyped. Best one yet,” on Nov. 9 while tagging Mod Sun — real name Derek Smith. The two were first spotted making out while leaving a recording studio on Oct. 18, and this is the first time Bella has confirmed that she’s officially dating the hippie-hop star.

Bella showed off a photo on her Instagram back on Oct. 29 of the couple having a romantic lunch on an outdoor restaurant patio and the two looked so loved up. She was seen sweetly holding his face with her left hand while her right arm reached over to hold hands with Mod Sun, while he pulled her in close with his other arm. They both were in a hilarious mood as she captioned the photo, “Stop making me laugh so hard.” See pics of Bella and Mod Sun, here.

The picture broke the hearts of fans who thought Bella was still with Tana, who she romanced in September. Both ladies posted pics to their Instagram with their tongues touching and other racy shots. One photo showed the former Disney starlet with tongue out while on her knees in front of Tana and captioned it, “When you find a girl who knows what you like :),” while the blonde aspiring rapper wrote “dreams do come true” about her relationship with Bella.

While Bella appears to now be with Mod Sun, she still called Tana her “boo” on Twitter in response to a fan dissing the YouTuber’s music on Nov. 8. The Famous in Love star is notorious for jumping from romance to romance as her relationship with Tana came right on the heels of dating hip hop star Blackbear, 26,. He was completely shell-shocked when she ditched him for her new lady, writing “Getting f–ked over,” on Twitter as the photos of his former girl locking tongues with Tana dropped. So be on your toes Mod Sun, because Bella’s quite the heartbreaker!

My boyfriend drops an album tonight at NINE!!! I'm so fucking hyped. Best one yet #BBalbum @MODSUN — bella thorne (@bellathorne) November 9, 2017

