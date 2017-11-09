Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Refuses To Be ‘Extorted’ By Ex — He Won’t Let Her Have Full Custody Of Son

Jeremy Meeks is ready to fight for his son with ex Melissa. While Melissa claims the ‘Hot Felon’ makes a million dollars a month, we learned exclusively, Jeremy refuses to be ‘extorted’ — and he has ‘receipts!’

Watch out, Melissa Meeks, Jeremy Meeks, 33, isn’t going down with a fight! After eight years of marriage, Jeremy and Melissa called it quits earlier this year, and now they’re battling it out in family court. The former couple share two sons together — one of which is Jeremy’s biological child, 7-year-old Jeremy Meeks Jr., and the other is Melissa’s from a previous relationship, Robert Meeks. Jeremy and Melissa’s breakup has been pretty ugly — especially since Jeremy cheated on his wife with now-girlfriend Chloe Green, 26. But apparently nothing is more frustrating to the model than the fact Melissa is after full custody of Jeremy Jr.

“Jeremy’s furious that she’s going for full custody, he’s not going to let her have it if he can help it,” a source close to Jeremy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s no reason he shouldn’t have joint custody of his son, and he plans to fight for it. Melissa is going to have a serious battle on her hands because Jeremy’s got Chloe backing him all the way on this.” Yikes! Melissa’s even claiming that Jeremy owes her BIG bucks because she says he makes one million dollars every month! According to Jeremy though, she has another thing coming. Click here to see pics of Chloe and Jeremy together.

“Jeremy’s living like he’s a billionaire thanks to Chloe’s money, not his. He’s not the one funding their lifestyle,” our insider explained. “It’s kind of funny that Melissa is saying he earns a million a month. His career is going well, but not that well. When it comes time to see Melissa in court he’ll be showing the receipts and she will not be getting the kind of pay day she’s going after. He’s always going to take care of his son, but he won’t be extorted by Melissa.”

We previously reported that Melissa ALSO claims the former-convict-turned-viral-sensation is an absentee father who only sees their little boy roughly twice a month. She says he’s living “as a playboy with a rich girlfriend.” Ouch!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Jeremy and Melissa will end up with joint custody?