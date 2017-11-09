Watch

Melania Trump Upstaged Again, This Time By Korean Pop Star Choi Min Ho — Watch

Melania & Minho
Courtesy of Twitter
Well this is awkward. South Korean teens were excited to meet US FLOTUS Melania Trump…until K-pop star Choi Min-Ho (aka Minho) showed up! Watch the hilarious video here!

Oops! Typically, meeting the first lady of any nation is a tremendous honor, but meeting Korean pop sensation Choi Min-Ho (better known as Minho) is even better. A group of schoolgirls in South Korea got the chance to chat with the United States’ First Lady, Melania Trump, and thinks were really pleasant. The young girls, dressed in their school uniforms, were at an event on November 7, dubbed “Girls Play 2!”, at which Melania gave a speech on the importance of giving girls access to sports. They were clearly excited to meet Melania, but the meet-and-greet was thrown into absolute chaos when they noticed that Minho, one of the sexy stars from k-pop group SHINee, was standing right next to her for a surprise visit.

Oh my god! This is basically the South Korean equivalent of meeting the first lady at the White House and suddenly getting access to Harry Styles. Does that paint a good picture? The girls started screaming, jumping up and down, and crying when they found out they were just inches away from their idol. We’d be screaming, too! Melania was a good sport about the whole thing, putting on a huge smile for the girls, even though she was definitely old news by the time they saw Minho. You could tell that she felt awkward about getting upstaged, though. She clearly didn’t expect the girls to react this way.

HollywoodLifers, what would you do if you met your favorite pop star? Would you react the same way these girls did when they were surprised by Minho? Let us know!