Country Music Mean Tweets: Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton & More Read Messages From Haters

It was a big night for country music’s finest at the CMAs on Nov. 8, but Jimmy Kimmel was there to remind them that they’re not universally loved. We’ve got his epic country music edition of Mean Tweets.

Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s Mean Tweets segment just never gets old because it’s so much fun to watch well-loved celebrities read epic social media take downs about themselves. In honor of the CMAs airing on ABC just before his late night show on Nov. 8, Jimmy showed off a collection of country music’s finest having to sit back and take the massive shade from haters. The host’s producers rounded up the stars as they stopped by the show over the past year to give us the third annual Mean Tweets Country Music Edition and it was just as hilarious as you would expect.

“I want to throw Blake Shelton off a highway overpass by his legs and watch him get obliterated by a Peterbuilt pulling a big stupid house.” the 41-year-old The Voice judge read with a look of concern on his face. Yikes, that one seemed to be really well thought out. Other tweets were equally vicious but less detailed as Old Dominion‘s Brad Tursi, 38, looked down at his phone screen and said “F**k you, Old Dominion. Suck my d**k.” The whole band burst out in riotous laughter as Brad commented “That guy loves us,” with a big smile. See the CMAs best show highlights in pics, here.

Some Twitter users decided to bash the stars’ looks, as one wrote, “If you grow a beard like Luke Combs, don’t grow a beard,” the 27-year-old read off about his rugged facial hair. “Thank you man, I really appreciate that. I’ll take some vitamins for you” he joked in response. “Chris Stapleton is proof that ugly people can win awards,” the 39-year-old said as he looked down at his phone screen and grinned. Oh well, he just took home Male Vocalist of the Year for his third consecutive win in the category at the CMAs so hopefully that perked up his spirits, even though he seemed to get a kick out of the mean tweet.

“Dude from Florida Georgia Line is what Clayton Kershaw would look like if he gave up baseball and started making sh**y music,” Tyler Hubbard, 30 read off as his partner Brian Kelley, 32, agreed that was likely about him. Yeah, he does kind of resemble the Dodgers’ pitching ace. At least the user didn’t diss his looks and instead took aim at the duo’s talent. They weren’t the only group to get a take down about their songs. “Lady Antelbellum is the music equivalent of getting kicked in the sack,” singer Charles Kelley, 36, revealed. He claimed that could actually be a good thing if taken the right way! Way to be optimistic.

