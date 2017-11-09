New couple alert! Malika Haqq and OT Genasis are a thing and the proof is in the video! The rapper couldn’t contain himself when asked if he and Malika are an item! You’ve got to see this!

OT Genasis, 30, and Malika Haqq, 34 — We don’t hate it! It appears as though the rapper and the TV personality are in the beginning stages of a budding romance. During an interview with The Breakfast Club [as seen below] on Nov. 9, Charlamagne tha God, 37, noticed a stunning face in the lobby, who accompanied OT to the interview, and it was none other than Malika. “That’s your boo? I Like this playa. You’re out here living the life,” Charlamagne asked OT, who put his hand over his face to contain his blushing expression. Then, when host Angela Yee inquired about OT’s relationship with his rumored ex, Malaysia Pargo, he cleared the air. “Me and Malaysia, we just cool friends, it just never worked out,” he explained.

Charlamagne then pressed the Malika romance one more time. But, OT just kept on laughing and blushing, clearly avoiding the dating inquiries. “That been going on for a while?” Charlamagne asked, to where OT continued to stay silent, with sporadic outbursts of laugher. “Because we always assume, if you bring somebody up to the station, then that’s like wifey,” host, Angela Yee admitted. So, it’s pretty safe to say that OT and Malika are exploring their feelings. The Breakfast Club even took to Instagram to post that portion of the interview [seen below]. “Uh oh .. got em,” the station captioned the telling video.

Malika previously dated Jersey Shore star, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 31. The pair met when they filmed E!’s Famously Single and began dating in front of the cameras in Dec. 2016. However, they split just a fews later in Feb. 2017. “I think Ronnie and I were odds from the very beginning,” she explained to E! News in June of this year. “I think that we define opposites attract. I think that in an environment that is as challenging as living in a loft for two and a half weeks with complete strangers, it’s so unrealistic.” Malika also revealed that she and Ronnie were on good terms, and that she was still looking for love [at the time].

Despite her admittedly taking things slow, Malika also admitted that she would one day love to have a family of her own. “I pray that marriage and children are in my future,” she told the outlet, later adding, “I would like to know what a little Malika looks like. I would.” Maybe OT is the right man to make that happen!

Malika and OT have yet to address the romance reports.

