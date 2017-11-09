Maine Mom Convicted Of Murdering Baby Son, 7 Weeks, & Then Blaming Her Sons With Autism

SO horrendous! A mom has been convicted of beating her newborn baby to death after claiming she ‘blacked out’ after drinking & smoking pot. Even worse, she accused 1 of her autistic sons of being the guilty one!

Miranda Hopkins, 32, has been convicted of manslaughter and now faces up to 30 years in prison for killing her 7-week-old son Jaxson earlier this year. The jury made their decision on Nov. 7 after Miranda, of Troy, Maine, took the stand in her own defense — and even tried to pin the horrific crime on one of her other children, according to the Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel. Miranda claimed to the court she did not know how baby Jaxson died on January 11, 2017. She did however, explain that she found him cold, stiff, and unresponsive after waking up from a blackout. She had apparently consumed several shots of whiskey and smoked marijuana.

When she was first taken into custody though, she told investigators she believed one of her two sons with autism — ages six and eight — may have been the one to kill the baby — who died from blunt force head injuries. Although from the witness stand, she said she never once saw her sons harm Jaxson. Assistant District Attorney Leanne Zainea argued that Miranda lied to police at first because she was terrified her kids would be taken away from her and placed in foster care. “She said she was afraid her family would be separated, but she had no problem pointing the finger at two nonverbal, severely autistic boys,” Leanne said, according to the Bangor Daily News.

“Your common sense and reason tells you she misled the officers for a very different reason, because she was afraid for herself.” After several hours of deliberation, the jury finally reached their verdict. Miranda will be sentenced on Dec. 13, and she is currently being held on $50,000 bail. Jaxson ended up suffering extensive injuries, including skull fractures, 15 broken ribs, a broken right arm, and cuts and bruises from head to toe.

