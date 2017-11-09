Louis C.K. Accused Of Pulling Out Penis & Masturbating In Front Of Women — 5 Speak Out

Five women have come forward to allege that famous comedian Louis C.K., star of The Louis Show, has masturbated in front of them, sometimes naked, without their consent. The premiere of his new film, ‘I Love Daddy’ has been abruptly cancelled.

Louis C.K., 50, has been accused of sexual harassment by five women, in a new story broken by The New York Times. In 2002, Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov said they were invited to hang out with the comedian, where he allegedly asked them if he could “take out his penis.” While they thought it was a joke and laughed it off, Louis apparently didn’t see it that way. “And then he really did it,” Ms. Goodman said in an interview with the newspaper. “He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Louis for comment, and has not heard back at this time.

Dana and Julia aren’t the only women to come forward. Abby Schachner called Louis to invite him to one of her shows in 2003, and she said she could hear him masturbating as the spoke on the phone. Rebecca Corry, another comedian, said that he asked if he could masturbate in front of her while appearing on a TV pilot with him in 2005 — she declined.

Louis C.K.’s publicist, Lewis Kay, told The New York Times on Nov. 7 that the comedian would not respond to any questions about the on-record allegations. In the wake of the article’s release, the New York premiere on Nov. 9 for Louis’ upcoming film I Love You, Daddy, had been cancelled. Louis also canceled an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

HollywoodLifers, this story is still developing. We will update as more information is released.