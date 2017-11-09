La La Anthony Gushes Over OKC Trip To See Carmelo: ‘Family Is All That Matters’

Family first! La La Anthony took a trip to Oklahoma City recently, where she and son, Kiyan attended Carmelo’s NBA game, she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

La La Anthony, 38, is all about health, happiness, and family first. The actress and entrepreneur recently took a trip to Oklahoma City to see her estranged husband, Carmelo, 33, ball out with his new team, the Thunder. However, she didn’t travel from NYC to OKC alone. She was joined by their son, Kiyan, 10, who happens to be a beast on the court, himself. “Yeah I have,” she told HollywoodLife.com, Nov. 8, when asked if she’s attended NBA games this season. “Obviously Melo’s been traded to Oklahoma, and I took Kiyan out there for the first game,” when the Knicks played OKC on Oct. 19. “Kiyan had a great time. It was nice,” La La gushed. And, it probably helped that OKC took the W, 104-84 that night!

Although La La traveled to OKC, don’t jump to conclusions that she and Melo are officially back on. Right now, they’re concentrated on being the best parents to Kiyan. And, when it comes to her family, La La admitted that nothing else is as important, so they’ll always be there for Melo. “That’s his dad, Kiyan loves his dad and he needs to always keep that bond and that relationship with his dad,” she admitted. Not to mention, Kiyan loves basketball and plays travel ball, so who wouldn’t want to go watch their Olympic gold medalist dad sink some threes! At the end of the day, “you can be in the middle of nowhere,” La La said, “but, if I have my friends and family with me, I’m good.”

We exclusively caught up with POWER actress at Society Cafe in New York City, where she teamed up with the NFL for a Friendsgiving event. She looked stunning, decked out in all NFL apparel and she repped her city in red and blue Giants gear, of course. Since she’s all about family and she loves sports, La La thought teaming up with the league was perfect. Not to mention, with the holidays right around the corner, it was a great way for everyone in attendance to get some fun ideas for entertaining friends and family; and to get gift ideas from NFL apparel.

La La’s been a busy woman lately, juggling her role on POWER, her production company, businesses and her clothing line. She just shot her holiday line for the La La Anthony collection, which is beginning to hit Lord & Taylor stores. For the time being, she and Melo are separated [since April 2017], but they have an incredible relationship.

As for her future? — “I don’ t know what the future holds,” La La told Wendy Williams, 53, back in June about her relationship with Melo. “I just know that we’re doing an incredible job being parents to our son. We really are the best of friends. I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with somebody for 19-years-and it just goes out the window. I love him with all of my heart.”

