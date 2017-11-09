Kylie Jenner Loves How ‘Independent’ Travis Scott Is — She Was Smothered By Tyga
Kylie Jenner doesn’t get to see too much of BF Travis Scott with him away on tour and she’s just fine with that. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she loves that he’s independent and gives her space.
Allegedly pregnant Kylie Jenner, 20, hasn’t been able to see too much of boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, these days as the rapper has been away touring. But she’s fine with that as it gives her plenty of time to run her cosmetics company while knowing she still has has a guy out there who totally adores her. “Kylie loves that Travis gives her space to run her own empire. While Travis has made it clear to Kylie that he would love for her to travel with him more often, Kylie simply prefers to stay close to home. She is most comfortable in her home, near her family and friends who keep her company while Travis is away working,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
