Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Old Hollywood Waves At CMA Awards — Stylist Explains How To In 6 Quick Steps

She’s only 24, but Kelsea Ballerini showed off her classic, timeless style with gorgeous waves in her hair at the CMA Awards. Read her stylist’s expert tips below!

Kelsea Ballerini looked cute and classic, wearing a custom, white Michael Kors gown on the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards, held live from Nashville on November 8. The dress was embellished and modern with a cut out at her waist. To complement the gorgeous gown, she rocked a timeless beauty look. Hairstylist Kelsey Deenihan created her glam, old Hollywood waves and is breaking down the how to for you right here!

“Start with damp hair and apply a smoothing serum (Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum) to condition and combat any unwanted frizz and flyaways before blow drying.

Once the hair is dry and smooth, apply a texturizing powder (Paul Mitchell INVISIBLEWEAR Pump Me Up) at the roots to thicken and lift the hair.

Section the hair and begin styling using a 1.25 inch wand (Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth Unclipped 3 in 1*). Wrap each strand around the wand in the same direction away from the face to bind the curls and create a seamless old Hollywood wave.

*Pro Tip: This genius iron has three detachable wands to achieve varied waves and texture each time you style!

Once the hair is waved, add shine by lightly applying a small amount of smoothing serum onto your fingers and combing through the waves, slightly breaking them apart.

Soften waves, by brushing out using a bristle brush (MarulaOil Classic Dressing Brush) from root to tip.

Create a natural finish by tucking the hair on one side and apply a volumizing hairspray (Paul Mitchell INVISIBLEWEAR Undone Texture Hairspray) for a soft touchable hold.”

