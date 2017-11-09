Joe Alwyn Surprising Taylor Swift With Romantic Dinner After Album Release: He’s ‘Super Proud’

Awww! Word has it, Joe Alwyn is planning to surprise his rumored GF Taylor Swift with a romantic evening after she performs on ‘SNL’ this weekend! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

This week might just be the biggest week of Taylor Swift‘s life! The 27-year-old songstress is about to drop her highly anticipated album Reputation. Then, she’s going to be performing on Saturday Night Live! But, after she performs, we’re hearing that her rumored fella Joe Alwyn, 26, has something special in store for the pop sensation! Head here for tons more pics of Taylor!

Things between Taylor and Joe are going great,” a source close to Taylor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Joe is planning to break away from filming his latest project to surprise Taylor with a romantic dinner at her favorite hotel in New York after her SNL appearance. He is super proud of her new music. Joe has heard the entire album and thinks this is her best work ever; he loves it. Joe feels like the luckiest guy in the world and is excited about joining Taylor on some of her tour stops.”