Joe Alwyn Surprising Taylor Swift With Romantic Dinner After Album Release: He’s ‘Super Proud’
Awww! Word has it, Joe Alwyn is planning to surprise his rumored GF Taylor Swift with a romantic evening after she performs on ‘SNL’ this weekend! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!
This week might just be the biggest week of Taylor Swift‘s life! The 27-year-old songstress is about to drop her highly anticipated album Reputation. Then, she’s going to be performing on Saturday Night Live! But, after she performs, we’re hearing that her rumored fella Joe Alwyn, 26, has something special in store for the pop sensation! Head here for tons more pics of Taylor!
Things between Taylor and Joe are going great,” a source close to Taylor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Joe is planning to break away from filming his latest project to surprise Taylor with a romantic dinner at her favorite hotel in New York after her SNL appearance. He is super proud of her new music. Joe has heard the entire album and thinks this is her best work ever; he loves it. Joe feels like the luckiest guy in the world and is excited about joining Taylor on some of her tour stops.”
The insider went on to add that Tay Tay is thrilled to show her fans what she’s been working on all this time! “Taylor is excited about her album dropping this week. She just arrived in New York, from London, where she is currently rehearsing for her live SNL performance at the end of the week. It is a huge week for Taylor who also has several photo shoots and other promotional things scheduled leading up to her album dropping.
Dying to know when the songstress will announce her next tour? “Taylor has also been busy planning her tour in support of her new album. She hopes to make the tour announcement within weeks, if not immediately following the album dropping. Taylor already has several ideas for her show and has been working intensely producers bring biggest, best show ever to her fans. She can’t wait to get out and see all of her fans again.” Neither can we!
HollywoodLifers, are you loving these adorable details?! Let us know below!