Jessie James Decker’s Perfect Ponytail — Easy Steps To Get This Sexy Look For A Holiday Party

If you look up ponytail in the dictionary, you will see this masterpiece on Jessie James Decker at the ACM Awards on November 8! Get her exact look with tips from her hairstylist below!

Jessie James Decker, 29, looked glowing and gorgeous at the CMA Awards. Held live from Nashville, the expecting mom was magnificent in maroon! Hairstylist Marissa Marino told us about the inspiration for her stunning hair: “Jessie’s classic red gown shows off her growing baby bump, so we wanted to sweep her long, voluminous hair to the back in a gorgeous wavy ponytail to keep her ensemble sleek and elegant.”

Here’s the exact how to: “To start, I prepped with a mousse and blow dried hair with the new ghd air nocturne hairdryer. I then used the ghd CURVE classic wave wand, wrapping 1-inch sections starting at the bottom of her hair around the wand. I love this wand because of the oval shape that gives you that perfectly imperfect wave. After the hair cooled down, I combed them out a bit to make them more natural and effortless looking. To prepare for the ponytail, I separated the top and sides of the hair and clipped those pieces away, putting the remaining hair into a ponytail. Then, I backcombed the top and sides, pinning these pieces into the ponytail to create a more undone, romantic look. For the finishing touch, I set the look with hairspray and she was good to go!”

Jessie wore the “Dolly Gown” in ruby by Nookie. It’s a pretty affordable $279! It’s not a maternity gown, but she is so tiny, it fit her perfectly! Everything about her look was envy-inducing!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Jessie James Decker’s CMAs hair and makeup?