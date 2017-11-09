Jeremy Piven Accused Of Forcibly Ejaculating On Woman & Exposing His Penis To Another

Uh oh! Two more women have come forward accusing actor Jeremy Piven of sexual misconduct. We’ve got the shocking allegations that he forcibly ejaculated on one woman and exposed himself to another.

Jeremy Piven, 52, has become the subject of two new sexual misconduct allegations, bringing the number of women accusing him of lewd behavior to five. Advertising executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby, 39, told PEOPLE magazine on Nov. 9 that she met the actor at a New York event in 2003 and he asked her to be his guest at a taping of Late Night with Conan O’Brien the following day. She says she went to his hotel so they could head to the show, then Piven allegedly jumped on her and forcibly masturbated on top of her. “I remember I was wearing this white ribbed turtle neck and brown slacks — business attire — and I was sitting right next to him on the couch,” Scourby told the publication “We were talking for about five minutes and he said he was waiting for his [publicist] to come with us.”

Suddenly, “He jumped on top of me. I tried to push him off and he forced me to the ground,” she revealed, saying he took out his penis and began rubbing it against her clothed body. The alleged attack took about 15 minutes and Scourby says she was unable to escape because “he held down my hands” and when he was done, the former Entourage star ejaculated “all over my white turtleneck.” She then made a beeline to escape his suite. “I pushed him off of me and ran down the short hallway to get to the door,” she continued. “I rubbed my chest against the wall to get his [semen] off of my sweater. I ran outside and hailed a cab and I just burst into tears. I cried the entire way back to my hotel.” Shen then took a train back to Washington DC and that, “I just cried on the train the whole way back.”

Afterwards she called a friend and told her what happened, and PEOPLE corroborated the account with her pal. Scourby said she finally got the strength to come forward after former actress Ariane Bellemar recently accused Piven of groping her on several occasions. “It couldn’t have just happened to me and couldn’t have just happened to her,” she told the magazine. See pics of Jeremy, here.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Piven’s reps about Scourby’s account. He told the magazine: “Let me be absolutely clear, this simply did not happen. I would never force myself on a woman, ever. I cannot speak as to why a person would create a story like this.” His reps even said that if he took a polygraph test, it “would have clearly proven this allegation to be entirely fabricated, a complete lie. He’s now looking at legal options.”

In a newly surfaced VLAD TV interview from 2013, former porn star Isis Taylor alleged that Piven whipped out his penis shortly after meeting her at a 2011 NBA All-Star Game post-party. She claims that he came up to her and used the line “Do you know who I am?” as he had starred on Entourage for four years at that point. When she couldn’t place his name Taylor said he replied “I’m Jeremy Piven, have you been living under a rock?” The two then went outside for a smoke break and she says he whipped out his bare penis. “All of a sudden [Piven] is like ‘Look all this can be yours,’ as he points to his d**k. I look down, and his d**k is full blown out.” Taylor claims he begged her to, “Just touch it, just touch it,” but she wanted nothing to do with him. “‘I’m like, ‘alright, well this has been real. I’m going to go back inside.’ I walked back inside and that was the last time I saw Jeremy Piven.”

In addition to Bellemar’s claims, Longmire actress Cassidy Freeman, 35, wrote on her Instagram account about Piven: “I know what you did and attempted to do to me when I was far too young. THAT I know. And you know it too. Unless there were so many of us, that you can’t remember,” adding “I hope from now on, you keep it in your pants and you never get to do it again.”

Documentary filmmaker Amy Meador told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Piven jumped on her and forcibly grinded on her when the two were hanging out at her apartment in the mid-90s. After Bellemar’s accusation came out on Oct. 30, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert pulled a scheduled interview with the star of CBS’ drama Wisdom of the Crowd. The network released a statement two days later saying “we are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter.” About the claims, Piven told HollywoodLife.com at the time that “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.”

