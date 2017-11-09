Melissa Meeks Explosive Allegation: Jeremy Has Already Cheated On GF Chloe Green

Wait, what?! Melissa Meeks just dropped a huge bomb on Instagram, claiming that her ex, Jeremy Meeks (aka ‘Hot Felon’), has ‘already been unfaithful’ in his relationship with Chloe Green!

OMG! Did Melissa Meeks just say what we think she said?! Jeremy Meeks‘ ex-wife seemingly blasted him on Instagram on Nov. 9, when she said he has “already been unfaithful in his new relationship” with Chloe Green. And then, her next words were even more shocking, as she wrote, “With me…” But did she really mean he cheated on Chloe with her, or was her punctuation just placed in an awkward position? This is crazy! “Thank you for all the positive love…I’ve never been in a better place in my life than I am now. My ex husband has already been unfaithful in his new relationship. With me… Id rather be alone and happy with self respect then to be played #StilliRise #ShineBrightBaby 💎,” Melissa wrote. Check out the sexiest bad boy mug shots here.

Melissa could have just been starting her next sentence with the words, “With me…,” but commenters assumed she meant he slept with her, so they’ve been blasting her in the comments section. “Why would you let him come back and use you and then go back to his money ticket? Women have to show men we won’t let them come back after cheating. He only came back for some because he knew he could. Smh,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “With me dot dot dot lol its not hard to figure out.”

Melissa hasn’t yet clarified her statement, but either way, her allegation is pretty shocking. Jeremy and Chloe have looked so in love since the moment they were first pictured together. Would he have really cheated on her or is Melissa trying to ruin their relationship?

