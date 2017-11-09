Uh oh! ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Javi Marroquin packs his bags and storms out of the ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ house in this new sneak peek at the Nov. 10 episode. Want to know why he’s leaving? Watch!

Trouble has been brewing in the Marriage Boot Camp house, and it looks like things may come to a head during the Nov. 10 episode, as a new sneak peek video shows Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin packing his bags and threatening to leave the show! Want to know why? Well, it all comes as a result of a nasty fight he has with his ex, Kailyn Lowry. She apparently wants to move to Atlanta after graduating from college, but he refuses to let her take their son, Lincoln, with her. “Why does Lincoln have to go with you?” he asked before noting, “I think he should stay with me.” This, of course, is what Kailyn tells two of her housemates in the clip seen above, when recalling an earlier fight she had with Javi.

Meanwhile, Javi can be seen packing his bags as Peter Gunz tries talking him off the ledge (metaphorically, of course). “Hear me out,” Peter says before Javi cuts him off and says, “I’m done. No, I can’t. I really can’t. Either they’re gonna take me to the airport or I’m gonna get a cab.” Then, Peter yells back, “That’s giving up man,” as the Teen Mom 2 star leaves his bedroom and heads for the stairs before exiting the front door. Kailyn is then seen telling her housemates, “I got so mad at him. I started yelling, and then I closed the door on him. And he’s like, ‘F*** this. F*** you. You’re a piece of s***.’ He rips off his mic and says, ‘I’m going home.'”

But home is not where Javi seems to be heading. He tells Peter he’s going to “Guatemala. I got my passport. I’ll hit you up when I get back to the states.” And out the door he goes. But is Javi gone forever? Don’t miss the new episode of Marriage Boot Camp, this Friday, Nov. 10, at 9/8C on WE tv!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Javi will really leave Marriage Boot Camp? Tell us how you feel below!