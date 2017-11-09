Is April The Giraffe Pregnant Again? Her Caretaker Shares The Viral Zoo Animal Could Be Expecting

Here we go! Seven months after giving birth to her son, April the Giraffe might have another bun in her oven. The viral star’s caretaker dropped a massive hint that April could be pregnant again!

Forget Kylie Jenner or Khloe Kardashian. It’s time for fans to start a bump watch on a real social media star – April the Giraffe! After giving birth to her adorable baby boy, Tajiri, April might have another calf on the way. When April, Tajiri and their caretaker (and Animal Adventure Park owner) Jordan Patch appeared on the Nov. 9 episode of Good Morning America, Jordan was asked how soon fans would hear about another possible addition to April’s family. “Well, I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy,” Jordan said. Whoa!

While more of the GMA audience took Jordan’s remark for a roundabout way of saying April’s preggers, Michael Strahan, 45, brought up the real important issue: will fans be able to watch April’s alleged pregnancy online again? “Are we ready for another giraffe-cam?” Jordan asked. “World, you tell me.” Considering how everyone got into the action – including Tom Hiddleston, 36, — the answer is a resounding “yes!”

For 65 days (and what felt like forever) fans eager to see April give birth tuned into the live cam to watch the animal in her pen at the Harpusville, New York park. When April was ready to deliver her fourth calf – for reals, this time – 1.2 million people sat glued to their screens to welcome Tajiri to the world. Tajiri “is a word in Swahili that means hope,” Jordan said while visiting GMA in May, per ABC News. “The name also stands for confidence, which our calf is — very, very confident.”

Is April the Giraffe pregnant again!? "I cannot confirm nor deny the possibility of another pregnancy!" @AnmlAdvntrPark owner says. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XCYSdyqYHE — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 9, 2017

“She’s been an amazing mother,” Jordan said during the Nov. 9 episode of GMA. “She’s obviously very in tuned to him, and protective of him, but she’s also allowing him to kinda take on that independent trait he has, which definitely comes from his father [a giraffe named Oliver].” Well, if April is expecting, fans better settle in. if they thought her last pregnancy took forever, well, it’s going to be a while before she gives Tajiri a baby brother or sister. Giraffe pregnancies usually last from 13 to 15 months. So, if she has a bun in her oven right now, then that means she’s due sometime in 2018? 2019? That’s one long bump watch.

