EMAs 2017: When & How To Watch MTV’s Big Music Night

It’s almost time for MTV EMA 2017! If you’re like us and dying to watch the show, we have all the info you need to know about the big night. Find out when, and how to watch the EMAs on November 12!

Who’s pumped for the MTV European Music Awards? The EMAs, hosted by Rita Ora, are definitely the most fun awards show of the year, and it’s clear that 2017 is going to be no exception. The lineup of performers this year is kind of insane. We’re being treated to performances from Demi Lovato, Kesha, U2, Camila Cabello, Liam Payne, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, French Montana, Travis Scott, The Killers, Clean Bandit, and other special, unannounced guests! Obviously, you want to know how to watch this magic happen IRL, right?

The 2017 EMA will be broadcast live from London’s SSE Wembley on Sunday, November 12. The awards show starts at 3:00pm ET. There are several ways to watch it all unfold if you’re not lucky enough to be at Wembley in person! You can tune in to MTV at 2:00pm ET to start watching the red carpet sow, directly followed by the EMAs an hour later. No cable? Watch online at MTVEMA.com , where the red carpet will be live streamed as the same time as on TV, followed by the EMAs. The live stream also goes backstage, so you can see interviews with the performers and presenters while they’re waiting to wow the crowd!

There’s also an official MTV EMA App for iPhone and Android! It’s not just a way to live stream the show; it’s a 360/VR experience with AR features. MTV’s keeping those secret until EMA night, though. The show and red carpet will also be live streamed on Facebook! There are plenty of ways to see the show — no excuses for not watching now!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch the 2017 EMAs on November 12? Let us know!