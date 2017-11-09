Oxygen’s ‘Homicide For The Holidays’ Explores 5 Horrifying Murders: Watch First Trailer

‘Homicide For The Holidays’ is Oxygen’s newest crime series, which kicks off in just a few weeks! The 5-part series will explore the brutal murders of 5 families with crazy twists and turns. We have the FIRST look!

Oxygen is unleashing its new crime series, Homicide for the Holidays and HollywoodLife.com has a first look at the chilling 5-part event! The new series kicks off on Saturday, November 25 at 6 PM ET/PT, with a couple found brutally murdered in their home just before the Thanksgiving holiday. In the open episode, titled “Thanks-Killing” investigators try to figure out if the murders are a robbery gone wrong or a crime committed by someone they knew and trusted. The limited series will examine five heart wrenching cases, where family holiday fun takes a dark turn. Watch the EXCLUSIVE trailer below!

Check out the rest of the 5-part lineup. Episode two, titled “Holiday Terror” will air on Saturday, December 2 at 6 PM/ET. Part two will explore a brutal house fire with a gruesome discovery. As firefighters respond to a distress call, they discover that three people have been shot dead inside the home. A nationwide manhunt takes authorities through Christmas, as they pursue the heavily armed murderer.

Week three of the five-part series is “Christmas Mourning”, and episode which will air on Saturday, December 9 at 6 PM ET/PT.

On Christmas Eve in a quiet town, elderly couple Bob and Idella Young are brutally murdered inside their home. The case takes a telling twist when a bloody glove is found at the crime scene and has the killer’s DNA. However, not one person matches the sample. Detectives are challenged as the lack of evidence takes them on a crazy journey to find the murderer[s].

“New Year’s Evil” kicks off week four of Homicide For The Holidays, which airs on Saturday, December 16 at 6 PM ET/PT. When it’s New Year’s in a small town, Joanna and Carl Dutcher celebrate with their grandson. Then, just days later, they are found violently killed. The hunt for the killer leads police to a sinister group that threatens the entire community.

Finally, the five-part series ends with “Christmas Rampage” — airing Saturday, December 23 at 6 PM ET/PT. Two days after Christmas a mass shooting terrorizes a small town. After killing two people and wounding many others, the gunman is taken into custody. When police search for answers they uncover the worst family massacre in U.S. history.

Homicide for the Holidays premieres Saturday, November 25 at 6 PM ET/PT on Oxygen!

