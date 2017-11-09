18 Shocking ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Moments Over 300 Episodes: Derek’s Death & More

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is hitting 300 episodes on Nov. 9. To mark this milestone, we’re taking a look back at the show’s most jaw-dropping moments. From Derek dying to Meredith putting her hand on that bomb, these are the scenes we’ll never forget.

So much has happened over the course of Grey’s Anatomy’s 300 episodes. Seriously. Every year, the show manages to take things to the next level with jaw-dropping twists and turns that make us cry all the tears. The moment that has topped them all is likely Derek Shepherd’s death in season 11. McDreamy died after being in a car accident, and we still haven’t recovered.No one could have foreseen that tragic demise coming, especially after George, Lexie, and Mark’s deaths. Grey’s Anatomy certainly doesn’t shy away from death, but how much pain do you expect Meredith Grey to take?

But the shocking Grey’s Anatomy moments aren’t all deaths. When Addison Shepherd showed up at the end of the first season, that changed the show forever. Meredith and Derek had fallen in love over the course of the first season, and Addison ruined their seemingly perfect relationship by revealing that she’s still very married to Derek. At first, we hated Addison, but we eventually grew to love her.

The shooting episodes of season 6 remain two of the most intense hours of television ever. The disgruntled husband of a former patient began opening fire in the hospital, the lives of the doctors were changed forever. The shooter intended to kill Derek, Lexie, and Richard in revenge for the death of his wife. Several lives were lost, and Derek and Alex nearly lost their lives. Meredith also suffered a miscarriage during the shooting. Take a look at the rest of the most shocking Grey’s Anatomy moments, including shocking hookups, near-death experiences, and devastating twists!

