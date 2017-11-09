Gigi Hadid looked super chic in a cropped top that showed off her little waist. And now that she’s done so, she joins the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & more who love to flaunt their tiny waistlines.

It may be November, but the chilly weather isn’t stopping Gigi Hadid, 22, from baring a bit of her belly. The supermodel stepped out in London on Nov. 8, sporting a casual look that perfectly showcased her teeny waist. She wore a knitted crop top under a denim jacket. She finished the look with a pair of unusual pants that were half black denim, half patent leather. We’re obsessed with how effortlessly cool she looked! And Gigi’s not the only celeb who’s willing to brave the cold to flaunt their washboard abs. Kim Kardashian, 37, Kylie Jenner, 20, and her sister Bella Hadid, 21, have all stepped out in outfits that put their sexy bods on full display.

The low-key look was a huge departure from what Gigi wore before it. To celebrate the launch of her collaboration with Maybelline in London, the star wore a gorgeous dandelion-colored sequin mini dress on Nov. 7. She kept the sunny color scheme going with a matching coat that she draped gracefully over her shoulders. While the look was more leggy than waist-baring, Gigi keyed into another major celebrity fashion trend: wearing yellow in the fall. Click here to see all the stars who’ve rocked this colorful trend as well!

Gigi’s bestie Kendall Jenner also stepped out recently in a casual look that showed a fair share of tummy. For her 22nd birthday, she went out to dinner on Nov. 2 with her family and friends in a pair of acid-wash jeans and a cropped tank so small, it barely even covered her braless chest. She finished the look with large hoop earrings, and a messy bun hairstyle. She looked super sexy! We absolutely love how her and Gigi both chose to rock their figure-flaunting looks in their own unique ways. Click through the gallery above to see how other stars have done it!

