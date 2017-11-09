Garth Brooks Admits To Lip Syncing At CMAs After Fans Slam Him — But He Has A Valid Excuse

During Garth Brooks’ CMA Awards performance, the Internet couldn’t help but point out that he was lip syncing. So, after the show, the country legend came clean and revealed why he didn’t perform live.

Garth Brooks was one of the most anticipated performers of the night at the CMA Awards, so you can imagine the disappointment people felt when they realized he was lip syncing his hit “Ask Me How I Know.” Twitter quickly blew up with people pointing out that Garth wasn’t singing live, so instead of trying to hide it, he attacked the criticism head-on. During an interview after the show, the country icon explained that he was sick and in the middle of a 12-show-in-10-day run, which is why he decided not to sing full-out for the performance.

“We made a game-time call on whether to sing to a track or lip-sync,” he admitted. “And we decided to lip-sync it. My voice just isn’t going anywhere, and we wanted to represent country music the best we can.” The performance struggle certainly didn’t put a damper on Garth’s night, though — he won the biggest award of the show, Entertainer of the Year, at the end of the broadcast. Garth was up against Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Eric Church for the honor, so it was quite a feat! This was the second year in a row that the 55-year-old won EOTY.

The CMA Awards were jam packed with performances, and it was all led by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, who hosted the show for the tenth year in a row. Of course, there was a special moment dedicated to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, with Carrie giving a touching performance that brought her to tears. Overall, it was an incredibly special night, and who even remembers Garth lip syncing at this point, anyway!?

