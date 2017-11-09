The ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Form A Boy Band With James Corden & We’re Here For It

Who knew the ‘Stranger Things’ kids could sing?! Our favorite teens rocked it out with James Cordon as a pretty convincing Motown group and it’s honestly the most wonderful thing you’ll see all day. Watch the hilarious video here!

If you’re still reeling from finishing the second season of Stranger Things, fear not: our favorite group of kids have found a way to brighten all of our days, yet again. Finn Wolfhard, 13, Caleb McLaughlin, 16, Gaten Matarazzo, 15, and Noah Schnapp, 13, went on The Late Late Show for an unexpected look at their “past career” with James Corden, 39. The clip begins with the foursome and James discussing how they’ve known each other for years, and originally had plans to be a successful Motown group. The whole thing is pretty hilarious, TBH. But at the 3:20 mark, the boy band performs LIVE, and uh… we knew these kids were talented, but we had NO IDEA they could all hold a note! It’s truly so cute the entire way through. Seriously, just go watch the video above already. It’ll be the best six minutes of your day.

After watching the adorable clip, we’re now waiting for both Stranger Things 3 and a second reunion of The Upside-Downs. We clearly aren’t alone — there’s a petition for the cast to do a Carpool Karaoke with James. Based on the kids’ performance on Nov. 8, we’re sure getting them all in a car together to rock it out would be so good! Click here to see pics of the second season cast members.

Millie Bobby Brown, aka our favorite telepath, wasn’t in attendance for the boys’ musical debut, which is a little disappointing since we know she’d have given just as incredible performance as her co-stars. While promoting season one of the Netflix series, she showed the world she could rap on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon when she absolutely KILLED Nicki Minaj‘s “Monster” verse. But don’t worry — she showed off her pipes again on Oct. 31, 2017 when she recapped her show via a rap that sounded a lot like Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow.” These kids are all so talented!

HollywoodLifers, how cute were the Stranger Things kids on The Late Late Show?! Are you watching the video on repeat? Let us know below!