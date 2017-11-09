Faith Hill CMAs: Served Up Sexy Angelina Leg In High Slit Gown & Fans Are Floored

Forget the music, Faith Hill’s leg just won the 2017 CMA Awards! After she took the stage in a high-slit red dress that showed off her toned, long, right leg, fans went nuts! They’re even arguing that her leg should’ve taken home an award!

Faith Hill, 50, and her leg went viral during the 2017 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 8! The singer, known for her ageless exterior, took the stage for a duet with her husband, Tim McGraw, fans could only concentrate on her right leg. Faith stunned in a fiery red gown with an extremely high thigh-slit and we’ve never seen a more flawless sight. And, the internet agreed. Check out the best reactions to Faith’s epic leg moment below!

Twitter goers around the globe almost broke the internet when Faith, “and her leg” hit the stage. Fans pointed out that her perfectly toned and tan limb glistened under the stage light as it poked out of her gown. And, although her chemistry with Tim was undeniable, as they sang “The Rest of Our Life”, it was Faith’s leg that stole the show. Both Faith and Tim were nominated [but unfortunately lost] for 2017’s Musical Event of the Year for their hit song, “Speak to a Girl”. However, they have a lot to look forward to.

Faith and Tim have a join album on the horizon, titled, “The Rest of Our Life”, which will be available on Nov. 17. The album marks the couple’s first collaborative record in their 21-year marriage, despite being nominated for a joint CMA Award six times. The happy couple is currently on their Soul2Soul world tour, which has just been extended through 2018. Faith and Tim announced the good news on Nov. 7. In other exciting news, their concert is coming to you! On Nov. 17, Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul will air on Showtime at 9 PM with behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.

Anyone got Faith Hill's leg's cell number? #sup — Nate Dawg (@Your_Mate_Nate) November 9, 2017

Faith Hill’s leg looks like the lamp in a Christmas Story #majoraward #CMAawards — j free (@JFree39) November 9, 2017

Was anyone else distracted by Faith Hill's leg?! #CMAawards — Wendy Odonnell (@wendy_odonnell) November 9, 2017

Faith Hill’s leg is prettier than me — rhinestonecowgirl (@NataleeHatfield) November 9, 2017

FAITH HILL LEG APPRECIATION TWEET — Faith Fans Forever! (@FaithHill_Fans) November 9, 2017

Tim McGraw just sang a duet with Faith Hill’s leg #cmaawards — Matt Breton (@mebreton) November 9, 2017

Faith hill throwing that leg out there to remind everyone out there who the original queen of SNF was — William (@William141989) November 9, 2017

