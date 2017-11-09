Faith Hill: Ageless With Adorable Top Knot At CMA Awards — Get Her 5 Minute Style

Faith Hill looked unbelievably youthful and glowing at the CMA Awards on Nov. 8. On the red carpet, her blonde hair was pulled into a chic and slightly messy top knot that was so cute — find out how to copy her look below!

Hairstylist Lorenzo Martin used The One by Frederic Fekkai products to style Faith Hill‘s lived-in top knot at the CMA Awards, held live from Nashville. The 50-year-old performer wore her hair up so it wouldn’t detract from the dramatic neckline of her black, one-shoulder dress. Her entire beauty look was gorgeous — she hasn’t aged a day! Lorenzo spilled his top tips on how to copy her look — it works from ages 15 to 50! Here are his step by step instructions:

“First I washed her golden locks with The Tamed One Anti-Frizz Shampoo.

Followed by The One by Frederic Fekkai The Tamed One Anti Frizz Conditioner to drench the hair with moisture, making it easier to manage.

I blow dried Faith’s hair with a large round brush and then sprayed One and Then Some Dry Texturizing Spray throughout her hair, creating a lived-in look.

I then took all her hair and tied it into a high pony and added more of One and Then Some Dry Texturizing Spray all over.

After, I I wrapped various pieces of hair in different directions and secured them with hair pins.

I finished the look with The One by Frederic Fekkai One To Hold Hairspray to make her hair sexy and tousled for the night!”

So simple and easy!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Faith Hill’s CMAs hair?