‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Ellen Pompeo Had Doubts About Homage To OGs — What Changed Her Mind

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is bringing back some original characters in a unique way, and star Ellen Pompeo just revealed that she wasn’t exactly thrilled with the idea when it was first pitched to her.

Ellen Pompeo, 47, wants Grey’s Anatomy fans to know that they aren’t the only ones who were hesitant about the 300th episode cameos. “When I first read the script I was, you know, a little, I don’t know, I felt some type of way about it because I have an affection for those people and I thought we can’t, certainly can’t recreate them or copy them,” Ellen shared on Good Morning America on Thursday, November 9. “But then when I saw the actors come on set, then it really, I felt a whole other type of way and I got really nostalgic. I think it’s amazing. I hope everybody likes it. We worked really hard on it.”

The actress, who has portrayed Dr. Meredith Grey for 14 seasons now, was honest that she wasn’t sure that it was a great idea. We can’t blame her, because the “lookalikes” will be of some of the show’s most iconic and memorable characters. For example, we see the “George” and “Cristina” in the promo above. As longtime fans of the show know, George was tragically killed off after being hit by a bus saving someone’s life at the end of season five. Cristina was around much longer, obviously, but eventually leaves Grey-Sloane Memorial to take over her ex, Burke’s, position at a hospital in Zurich. Last but not least we have Izzie, who will also be brought up in the 300th episode, who left in the sixth season after her husband, Alex, tells her to. Needless to say, the 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy, which airs on Thursday, November 9 at 8pm ET, is going to be very interesting!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Grey’s paying homage to the original characters with lookalikes? Comment below, let us know!